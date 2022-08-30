Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

ICMB stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

