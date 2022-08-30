Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $322.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NX opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $767.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.30. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

