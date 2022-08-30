Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $77.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

