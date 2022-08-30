Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Lands’ End has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $489.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lands’ End by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lands’ End by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.