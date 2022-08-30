Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Lands’ End has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lands’ End Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $489.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.