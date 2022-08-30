Brokers Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $113.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $120.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 177,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

