FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GAP in a research note issued on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

GAP Stock Down 3.5 %

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

GAP stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.75. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GAP by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in GAP by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

