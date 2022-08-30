Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $681.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

