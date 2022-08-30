William Blair Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $307.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $3,254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

