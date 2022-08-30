FY2023 Earnings Forecast for La-Z-Boy Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for La-Z-Boy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million.

LZB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

LZB stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 17.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

