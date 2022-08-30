DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

HBT stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.07. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 154.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

