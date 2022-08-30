The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.97 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.52.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.
Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,513,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.