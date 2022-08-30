Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.40. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,068. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

