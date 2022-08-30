DA Davidson Comments on Paycor HCM, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Paycor HCM in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycor HCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

PYCR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,192,000 after buying an additional 307,075 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 112,610 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

