Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $436.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.52 and its 200 day moving average is $435.90. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.