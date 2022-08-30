Trex Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.