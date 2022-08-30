Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after buying an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

