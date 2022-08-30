FY2023 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the healthcare provider will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of RCM opened at $21.73 on Monday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,189. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,427 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 410,038 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 89,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,429 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 296,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

