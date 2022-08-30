Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

NYSE:EAT opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.