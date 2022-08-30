Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 102.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,869 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $446,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,487,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,962 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.