Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GESGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of GES opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $4,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 55.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

