William Blair Weighs in on Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Intuit Stock Down 2.6 %

INTU stock opened at $436.80 on Monday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.