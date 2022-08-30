Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for NetApp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

