Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,068. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

