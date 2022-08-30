Capital One Financial Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NSA stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

