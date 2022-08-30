Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGRNF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regis Resources to a sell rating and set a $1.90 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regis Resources to a sell rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regis Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regis Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGRNF opened at $1.04 on Friday. Regis Resources has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.