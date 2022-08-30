Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of TSGTF stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

