Bank of America Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.