Bank of America Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of Hold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 30,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

