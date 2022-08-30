Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OROCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allkem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Allkem Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. Allkem has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.36.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

