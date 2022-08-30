Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.88.
Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.3 %
PTON stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
