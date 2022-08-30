AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

AltaGas Stock Down 0.2 %

AltaGas stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

