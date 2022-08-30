KeyCorp Raises Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $13.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered Farfetch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $10.33 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Farfetch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

