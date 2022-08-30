ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.71 and last traded at $40.88. 36,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 81,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUSA. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.