Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 9,212 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,803 call options.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $690.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 693,227 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $490,000.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

