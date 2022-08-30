SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SALRF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered SalMar ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $667.75.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

SALRF stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

