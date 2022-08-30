Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Trend Micro Trading Down 0.9 %
TMICY stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.