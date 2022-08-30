Traders Purchase High Volume of Chimerix Call Options (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,347 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 1,814 call options.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,999 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Chimerix Stock Up 7.9 %

CMRX opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $204.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Stories

