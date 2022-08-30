Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $30,830,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

