SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCWX opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $874.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $118,249.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 395,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

