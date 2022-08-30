Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Credo Technology Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRDO opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

