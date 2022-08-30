Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT at $58.00

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Price Performance

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Prada has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.