Brokerages Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT at $23.00

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.3 %
Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
