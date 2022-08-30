Brokerages Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT at $23.00

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

