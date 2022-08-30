Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $16.25 Average PT from Analysts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.80 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $466.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

