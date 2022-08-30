Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 32.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 32.83.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 507,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 560,268 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is 18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.43. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

