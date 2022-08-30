LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $37.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $649,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,641,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

