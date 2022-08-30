S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 623 Average PT from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 623 ($7.53).

SFOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 360 ($4.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Numis Securities lowered their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Transactions at S4 Capital

In other S4 Capital news, insider Mary Basterfield acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £26,600 ($32,141.13). In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). Also, insider Mary Basterfield acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,600 ($32,141.13).

S4 Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

S4 Capital Company Profile

SFOR opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 878 ($10.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £776.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.44.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

