nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 0.82. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in nCino by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

