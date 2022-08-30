Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$9.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

