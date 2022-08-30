Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $44.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SAXPY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SAXPY opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

