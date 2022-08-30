Weibo (WB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WB opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Weibo has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,541,000 after buying an additional 286,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,751,000 after buying an additional 530,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,217,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

