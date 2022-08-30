Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $31.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 784.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,704 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROAD stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

